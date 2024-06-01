Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Sells $159,174.90 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

