Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells $107,825.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,845,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Koppers alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00.

On Monday, March 4th, M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00.

Koppers Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KOP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $5,106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Koppers by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koppers by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.