Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Sells 14,748 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $576.44 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

