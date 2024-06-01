Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells 28,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $36.55 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.