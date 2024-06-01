Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $43,359.66 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15.

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68.

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $19.42 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

