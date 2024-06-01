Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $581,883.26 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,665 shares in the company, valued at $83,029,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

