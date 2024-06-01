Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Heidi Lynn Shockey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.92, for a total transaction of C$1,478,400.00.

Shares of CCO opened at C$75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.78.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

