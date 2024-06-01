Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Heidi Lynn Shockey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.92, for a total transaction of C$1,478,400.00.
Shares of CCO opened at C$75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
