Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,512,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after buying an additional 233,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after buying an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

