Insider Buying: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Purchases $399,300.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $200.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 57.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

