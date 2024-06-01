Insider Buying: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases 11,990 Shares of Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 11,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,671.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,336,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $49,739.10.

Alset Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Alset stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Alset Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.