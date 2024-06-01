Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Trading Up 135%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 135% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 693,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,649% from the average daily volume of 39,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

See Also

