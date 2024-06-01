InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.47. InfuSystem shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 62,822 shares.

INFU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $152.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714,000.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $87,300 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

