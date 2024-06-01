Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.40. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 18,569 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

