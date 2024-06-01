Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading Up 3.6%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
