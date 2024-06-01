Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Featured Stories

