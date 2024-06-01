IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,054 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $32,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $496.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

