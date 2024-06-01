ICON One Day Volume Hits $1.57 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. ICON has a total market cap of $218.60 million and $1.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,001,196,711 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,182,131.601632. The last known price of ICON is 0.21870852 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,521,259.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
