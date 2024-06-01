Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $944,847.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $944,847.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,263,967.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,080 shares of company stock worth $3,519,295. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $5,614,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $321,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.