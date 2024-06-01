Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded at Baird R W

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

NYSE HUM opened at $358.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

