Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

