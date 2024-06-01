HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

HPQ opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

