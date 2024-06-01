Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

