Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

