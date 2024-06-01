Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.