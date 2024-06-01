Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLF. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE HLF opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $643,642. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Herbalife by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at $381,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

