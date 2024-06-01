HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,792,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 2,070,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 321.0 days.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.
About HelloFresh
