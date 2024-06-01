HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,792,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 2,070,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 321.0 days.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

