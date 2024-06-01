Head-To-Head Contrast: Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repsol and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 2 2 0 2.50 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Repsol has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repsol and Extraction Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $63.35 billion 0.33 $3.43 billion $2.59 6.28 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.19% 15.17% 7.21% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Summary

Repsol beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

