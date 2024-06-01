Head-To-Head Contrast: MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) vs. Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MonotaRO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 8.56% 27.22% 18.48% Huabao International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. MonotaRO pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huabao International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MonotaRO and Huabao International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.81 billion 2.90 $154.87 million $0.31 33.87 Huabao International $569.05 million 1.66 -$156.71 million N/A N/A

MonotaRO has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MonotaRO and Huabao International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MonotaRO beats Huabao International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; cigarette filters; synthetic perfumes; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

