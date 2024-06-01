Head-To-Head Comparison: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $3.26 million 1.36 -$45.07 million N/A N/A Fisker $272.89 million 0.31 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.02

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -2,042.24% N/A -220.79% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Volcon and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker beats Volcon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

