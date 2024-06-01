HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $339.61 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $339.97. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $95,882,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $537,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.