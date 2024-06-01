HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

BBIO opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

