Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $648,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 97.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 748,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,090,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 585.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 661,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 564,540 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE YETI opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

