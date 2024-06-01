Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Valaris by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,282,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE VAL opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

