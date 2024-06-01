Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up approximately 0.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,041,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $81.48. 6,697,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,713. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

