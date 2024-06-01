Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,239,000. Dalal Street LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $315.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.94.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $17.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

