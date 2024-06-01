Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,873 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,669 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.78 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $381.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

