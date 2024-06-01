Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $774,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.