Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

MDY stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.16. 1,292,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,510. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

