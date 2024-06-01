Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $821.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $422.06 and a 52 week high of $826.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

