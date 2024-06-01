Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 77,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

