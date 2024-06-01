Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 154 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

