Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 31,304 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1,167.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 117,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

NYSE TNK traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,562. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.27. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.