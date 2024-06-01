Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target Increased to $5.80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.10 to $5.80 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $59,033,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 571,247 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

