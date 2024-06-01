Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.49

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.49 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 49.45 ($0.63). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.45 ($0.63), with a volume of 3,625 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 17.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market cap of £67.44 million, a PE ratio of 989.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

