Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.46

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 175731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HG. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

