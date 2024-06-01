Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,338,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,615,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,690.0 days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Haitian International stock remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.
Haitian International Company Profile
