Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,338,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,615,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,690.0 days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

Haitian International stock remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

