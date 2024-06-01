Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-3.000 EPS.

Guess? Trading Down 0.5 %

GES opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GES shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guess?

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.