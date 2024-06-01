Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-3.000 EPS.
GES opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $33.50.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have commented on GES shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.
In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
