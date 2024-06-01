Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.3 million-$737.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.7 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-3.000 EPS.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE GES traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guess?

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.