Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 3.3 %

AVAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. 58,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

