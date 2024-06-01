Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Grifols Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS remained flat at $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 481,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,028. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Grifols by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after acquiring an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Grifols by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,730 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Grifols by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,137,000.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

